Dokotoo

Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan

$31.99

Package Contents: 1 X Piece Cardigan This multi color block cardigan sweater is formed from chunky knits like soft knitted, ribbed, and pointelle to create an open front cardigan with long sleeves. This sweater cardigans go-to piece boasts raglan long sleeves, partner with a pair of your favourite jeans and trainers for a fuss-free look. Relaxed fit for easy layering and a loose, comfortable wear Our open front cardigan coat is great for lending some cover to those cool and casual looks. Shaped with two front pockets and long sleeves. This color block cardigan coat makes a stylish essential for any wardrobe, layering with t-shirts, blouses and dresses. Loose Fit/Open Front/Dropped Shoulders/Long Sleeve/Soft Knit/No Pockets/No Lined/Soft & Stretchy/Lightweight Fabrication/Multi Color Block/Winter/Autumn/Sport/Casual/Elegant/Basic Cardigans Sweaters Coats Outerwear for You.