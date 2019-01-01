Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Candie’s
Open-front Long Cardigan
$54.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Featured in 1 story
Easy Ways To Take Your #OOTD To #OOTN
by
Allie Briggs
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Jacquard Sweater
$25.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Aeropostale
Moto Zip-front Sweater
$34.75
from
Aeropostale
BUY
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Oversized Wool Sweater Vest
$835.00
$584.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Suede Ny Pullover
$98.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Candie’s
DETAILS
promoted
Candie’s
Candie's Block Heel Sandals
$59.99
$34.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
DETAILS
Candie’s
Scoopneck Lace Cami
$28.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
DETAILS
Candie’s
Velvet Platform Heels
$59.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
DETAILS
Candie’s
Floral Faux-leather Moto Jacket
$64.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Zippered Polo Sweater
$540.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Etro
Metallic Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$800.00
$400.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Oversized Ribbed-knit Cardigan
$295.00
$177.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Ballerina Raglan
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted