Caracilia

Open Front Knit Cardigan With Pockets

$24.99

30% nylon Material:50% VISCOSE+30% NYLON+20% PBT. The cardigans with high quality material,soft and comfy. US Size:S=(US 4-6 ),M=(US 8-10),L=(US 12-14),XL=(US 16-18) Size Reference(The model is 170cm/5'7", Bust: 85cm/33'46", wear samll size,loose fit.) Features:Long Sleeves with Ribbed cuff,Open Front,With Pockets,Cable Knit Detailed,Loose Fit,Midi-Length Sweater,lightweight cardigan shirt,sweaters for women.Cardigans are a closet staple so you won't want to miss out on this! Occasion:casual,party,home,office,dating,shopping,vacation,church,walking,and so on.Suitable for Fall,Winter and Spring.Easy to pair with your favorite jeans,boots,skirt,leggings etc. There are care instructions at the bottom of the page to help you care for your favorite clothes.