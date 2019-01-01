MyGift

Open Bookcase Room Divider

$179.99

Buy Now Review It

Define spaces in home or commercial settings without obstructing views or light with this combination 4-panel room divider and bookshelf. Featuring open panels and 4 removable shelves, this decorative screen can be used to display collectibles or store books, with the amount of privacy determined by the items being held on it. The rich dark brown finish complements a wide variety of decors, from rustic to contemporary, while the striking open design can be placed against a wall for a more subdued look, or in the middle of an open area for a boldly modern way to subdivide a large room into different functional spaces. Approximate Dimensions (in inches): 68.9 H × 70.1 W × 0.8 D.