H&M

Open-backed Dress

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Short dress in woven fabric. Short puff sleeves with pleats and narrow elastic at cuffs. Open back with small button at back of neck and attached ties at waist. Narrow, elasticized seam at waist and double-layered skirt with one shorter layer. Lined. Composition Shell: Polyester 98%, Elastane 2% Lining: Polyester 100% Art. No. 0938937002 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large