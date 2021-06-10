United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
H&M
Open-backed Dress
$49.99
At H&M
Fitted, calf-length dress in woven viscose fabric. Narrow, adjustable shoulder straps crossed at back, square neckline, and a horizontal strap at back. Vertical seams at front and a concealed zipper at back. Lined at top. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size S Fit Fitted Composition Shell: Viscose 100% Lining: Viscose 100% Art. No. 0976248001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large