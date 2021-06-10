H&M

Open-backed Dress

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Fitted, calf-length dress in woven viscose fabric. Narrow, adjustable shoulder straps crossed at back, square neckline, and a horizontal strap at back. Vertical seams at front and a concealed zipper at back. Lined at top. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size S Fit Fitted Composition Shell: Viscose 100% Lining: Viscose 100% Art. No. 0976248001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large