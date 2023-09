& Other Stories

Open-back Top

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Slim top made from a stretchy material. Designed in a form-fitting silhouette with a round-cut neckline. Long sleeves Open back Cuff openings Length of top: 56cm / 22" (Size S) Savoir is our limited collection honouring the know-how of our design ateliers with seasonal statement styles that push fashion forward