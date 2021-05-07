Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
bassike
Open-back Tiered Cotton-poplin Dress
£290.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Open-back tiered cotton-poplin dress
Need a few alternatives?
bebe
Satin Slip Dress
BUY
$69.00
Zappos
ModCloth
Love At First Dot Midi Dress
BUY
$109.99
$139.00
ModCloth
Keepsake
Fallen Dress
BUY
$60.00
$245.00
Cara Cara
ModCloth
Floral Auroral Midi Dress
BUY
$89.00
ModCloth
More from bassike
bassike
Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton Jersey Maxi Dress
BUY
£235.00
Net-A-Porter
bassike
Canvas Paper Bag Relaxed Shorts
BUY
$260.00
Shopbop
bassike
Heritage Organic Cotton-jersey Top
BUY
$39.00
$130.00
Net-A-Porter
bassike
Canvas Paper Bag Relaxed Shorts In White
BUY
£208.00
ModeSens
