Anna October explores hyper-feminine silhouettes for Resort 2019, including this silver silk-blend-lam midi dress. It's shaped with puff sleeves and an open back and is trimmed with contrasting aquamarine satin along the round neckline, feeding into exaggerated back neck ties the sharp colour contrast is a designer signature.Style it with coordinating metallic heels and a simple updo for a special occasion.