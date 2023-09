Outdoor Voices

Open-back Lightspeed Tennis Dress

$183.13

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Outdoor Voices' dress is made from the brand's stretchy LightSpeed performance fabric that's engineered to dry fast and move with you as you jump, skate, dance or dog walk. It turns to reveal an open back with crossed straps and has a built-in shorts liner with pockets.