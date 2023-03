Lululemon

Open Back Half-zip Sweater

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Why we made this A cut-out opening at the back, a half zipper at the front, and smooth knit fabric make this sleeveless top an edgy alternative to your everyday knitwear. Designed for On the Move Smooth, Ribbed Knit Fabric(Click to Expand) Slim Fit, Cropped Length(Click to Expand) Material and care(Click to Expand)