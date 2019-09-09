Jonathan Adler

Open And Shut Sheet Set

$70.05

Buy Now Review It

Add a touch of excitement to your bedding ensemble with a new sheet set from Jonathan Adler. The crisp Open and Shut Sheet Set features our signature eye in brilliant blue, alternating open and shut—a wink of chic with a soft slept-in feel. This eye-conic pattern pops beneath a solid duvet, or can be layered with other prints for maximum graphic effect. Fully elasticized fitted sheet prevents slipping from the mattress and ensures a perfect fit. The high-quality cotton percale construct gives your bed a breathable feel that helps you get a great night's sleep. Sheets are machine washable for easy care. Twin sheet set includes: one flat sheet (96"L x 66"W), one fitted sheet (39"L x 75"W) and one pillowcase (20"L x 32"W). Full sheet set includes: one flat sheet (96"L x 85"W), one fitted sheet (54"L x 75"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 32"W). Queen sheet set includes: one flat sheet (104"L x 94"W), one fitted sheet (60"L x 80"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 32"W). King sheet set includes: one flat sheet (104"L x 108"W), one fitted sheet (78"L x 80"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 40"W).