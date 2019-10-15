Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
HDE
Opaque Microfiber Tights
$12.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Great for layering under dresses and skirts and can be paired with heels or boots.
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo
Heattech Tights
$14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Falke
Soft Merino Tights
$64.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Torrid
Plus-size Microfiber Tights
$18.89
from
Torrid
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
50 Denier Tights In Hot Pink
$9.50
from
ASOS
BUY
More from HDE
HDE
Yoga Pants With Smartphone Pocket
$18.99
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Intimates
Stars Above
Floral Print Satin Robe
$29.99
from
Target
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Tights
$14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Falke
Soft Merino Tights
$64.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Torrid
Plus-size Microfiber Tights
$18.89
from
Torrid
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted