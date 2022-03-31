Catbird

Opal Spring Fairy Earring (single)

Earrings for an occasion, for every day, or the occasion of everyday. Set in recycled gold with a palette of stones like the flurry of a fairy wing — moody opals, pearls, recycled diamonds. Inspired by the idea of a flashing pair of heirloom earrings worn with a trench coat belted tight over a nightgown for a run to the corner market under twinkling street lights. Made by us in our Brooklyn studio with 100% recycled solid gold and recycled diamonds.