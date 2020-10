Tai Jewelry

Opal Monogram Pendant

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Local Eclectic

The cutest addition to our initial collection, introducing the Opal Monogram Pendants from Tai Jewelry! Shimmering opals and sparkling CZ's form the letter of your choice. Wear it close to your heart for yourself or to think of a loved one. Simulated opal Cubic zirconia 14k gold plated Brass Base Pendant approx. 22mm 17" chain length + 2" extender