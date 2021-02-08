United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Ooni
Ooni 14 Bamboo Pizza Peel & Serving Board
$34.99
At Ooni
Designed for pizzas up to 14 inches wide, launch pizzas with ease using the lightweight, durable Ooni 14″ Bamboo Pizza Peel & Serving Board. Featuring a moisture-resistant, smooth bamboo surface to prevent pizza dough from sticking, it also doubles up as a board for serving and slicing pizzas. *Note: the Ooni 14″ Bamboo Pizza Peel is compatible with Ooni Pro and Ooni Koda 16.