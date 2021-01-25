Amazon

Ontel Thermapulse Relief Wrap Extra, Long Heat Wrap

£26.78

Buy Now Review It

THERMAPULSE RELIEF WRAP extra-long massaging heat wrap that helps you to soothe sore muscles and achy joints! UNIQUE DESIGN is shaped to perfectly target the neck, back and shoulder areas. The contoured fit gets to those hard-to-reach areas! INCREASES BLOOD FLOW heat therapy increases blood flow to the sore areas of your body causing muscles to relax and healing to happen faster. COMBINES INNOVATIVE heat therapy with luxurious micro-plush fabric to surround you with warmth and soothing comfort to melt away tension! USE IT ANYWHERE, the 9 ft. long cord and controller allows the freedom of movement so you can sit or lay down and use it anywhere!