Hoover

Onepwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

HIGH PERFORMANCE BRUSHLESS MOTOR:High performance brushless motor for greater suction, more airflow and maximum power HOOVER'S MOST POWERFUL CORD-FREE VACUUM: Hoover's most powerful cord-free vacuum gives you up to 45 minutes* of fade-free, continuous runtime (*handheld/Boost mode) DUAL CYCLONIC DUSTVAULT TECHNOLOGY: Dual Cyclonic DustVault Technology captures 99.4% of dirt and dust particles with No Loss of Suction MOTORIZED PET TOOL: Tackles stubborn pet hair on upholstery, stairs and other compact areas KIT INCLUDES: (1) 4.0 Ah Max battery, Fast Charger, Motorized Pet Tool, Dusting Brush, Crevice Tool, Wall Mount Tackle your toughest pet messes with HOOVER®’s most powerful cordless vacuum—the HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Blade MAX Pet. Designed with an efficient High Performance Digital Motor, this vacuum delivers the maximum cleaning power you need for any pet mess. Its Dual Cyclonic DustVault™ Technology lets you clean confidently by capturing 99.4% of dirt with No Loss of Suction(2). And when you’re done, the removable dirt cup makes cleanup easier than ever. Plus, Blade MAX™ is powered by the removable, rechargeable ONEPWR™ Lithium-Ion Battery to deliver up to 45 minutes* of continuous, fade-free runtime. Continuous runtime with interchangeable batteries - additional batteries sold separately. 4.With ONEPWR™ (1) 4.0 Ah Max battery in hand held, standard mode.