One Tin Bakes: Sweet And Simple Traybakes, Pies, Bars And Buns

ONE TIN, 70 BAKES 'Edd Kimber's One Tin Bakes is a dazzler of a baking book, using one simple tin to make utterly enviable cakes, gorgeous pies, flavour-loaded buns and bars that'll have you swooping in for seconds. Edd's photography and easy style captures in each recipe a beautiful immediacy and freshness that made me linger on every page without exception.' Dan Lepard Whether you want cookies or cakes, pastries or desserts, something fruity, chocolatey, spiced or nutty, baking just got a whole lot easier. From Praline Meringue Cake to Matcha Roll Cake, Peanut Butter Brookies to Tahini Babka Buns, all you need is just one standard 9 x 13in baking tin. Varied and versatile, requiring minimal skill and little equipment, Edd Kimber's delicious treats range from simple bakes to slice and serve to impressive but achievable showstoppers. 'A terrifically clever idea - one tin, seventy bakes: From fabulous cakes, cookies and bars to perfect pies and tarts. The recipes are accessible and gorgeous - Edd really knows how to entice - but more importantly, he gives clear instructions for successful bakes. A must-have in your kitchen!' Helen Goh 'This book is a peek inside the mind of one of my favorite bakers, where creativity with butter and sugar is paired with solid technique and downright fun. Edd shares a true world of possibilities - all within a 9x13 tin. This book is an absolute must-have for every home baker.' Joy Wilson 'I've been a fan of Edd's since he won the bake off, not only because of his recipes but because of his character. There are no gimmicks and his passion and energy are contagious. Most of all, he makes me want to bake his recipes. This book is accessible yet elegantly photographed and you always feel like he is speaking directly to you, which is special. Of course, being American, I love a sheet cake and the generosity in these recipes makes me want to go to a picnic or a potluck.' Claire Ptak 'Baking requires skill and perfection and Edd's got it' Mary Berry 'Edd Kimber brings baking back into British homes' Vogue