Tulip

One-step Tie-dye Kit Super Big 12 Colors

$29.99 $19.97

Buy Now Review It

Kit includes enough tie-dye supplies for 4 people Features 12 easy-squeeze bottles of highly-concentrated nontoxic One-Step dyes in popular colors – just add water to activate No need to presoak fabrics in soda ash before dyeing Includes step-by-step technique guide featuring over 8 tie-dye looks to choose from Dyes are safe to machine wash – colors stay bright and bold through repeated washings Use with 100% natural fiber fabrics like cotton, rayon and wool for best results Perfect for small parties, family fun and other group activities Find cool techniques and inspiration at tiedyeyoursummer.com The Tulip One-Step 12-Color Tie-Dye Kit includes all of the tie-dye supplies you need to make your tie-dye activities pop with over-the-top color and creativity! Stocked with 12 bottles of vibrant One-Step Dye, supplies and an inspiration guide, this kit gives you easy access to tons of tie-dye fun. Includes everything you need except the T-shirt!