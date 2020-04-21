Beautycounter

One-step Makeup Remover Wipes

Remove makeup and cleanse your skin in one step. Using a naturally derived micellar formula, each super soft wipe traps makeup, dirt, and impurities, then gently whisks it away with no need to rinse. Aloe Vera delivers hydration, while cornflower water soothes delicate skin. Gentle enough to use on face and eyes every day. These breakthrough wipes are also biodegradable - just dispose in your home compost.* Oil-free. No added fragrance. Ophthalmologist-tested: Safe for contact lens wearers. Consumer Panel Test Results: 94% said the wipes remove all traces of face makeup† *Dispose in your home composting system or municipal receptacle program (in communities that have municipal composting systems). European standard EN 13432, biodegradability and disintegration tests, conducted at ambient temperatures. †Results obtained from a consumer panel study of 32 women