Revlon

One-step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Mint

$59.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

REVLON One Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Brush The same Brush designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume and control. Unique Oval Brush Design for Smoothing the Hair, while the Round Edges Create Volume 1100 Watt power provides just the right heat. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift. Built with a genuine ION generator to promote fast drying and create styles full of shine and healthy looking hair. Ceramic Coating helps protect hair from over styling with even heat distribution that penetrates hair quickly and dries from the inside out Safety First: The Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U.S. safety requirements and proudly features the ETL Certification seal (look for the ‘test’ button on the plug which is required for all hair dryers in the U.S.) The REVLON One Step Unit is designed for 120 Volt USA outlets ONLY. Do NOT use a Voltage Converter as it will damage the Unit. If you need 220 Volt for other counties, please check on Amazon in the country for the correct voltage and plug 4 year limited warranty The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is a designed Hot Air Brush to deliver gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step. The unique oval brush design smooth hair while the rounded edges quickly create volume at the root and beautifully full-bodied curls at the ends in a single pass, for salon blowouts at home. The brush is designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume and control. Styling flexibility is guaranteed with 2 Heat/Speed Settings and a Cool Option. Built with 1100 Watt power to provide just the right amount of heat. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift. Boosted by Ionic Technology through a built-in genuine ION generator, hair dries fast and helps reduce heat damage. The One Step Unit is designed for 120V USA outlets only, we do NOT recommend use of a Voltage Converter as it will damage the unit. Safety f