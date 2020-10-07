Revlon

One-step Hair Dryer & Styler

Wattage of this appliance may vary depending on the location of use Smooth results with less frizz in half the time - power of a dryer precision of a styler Flexible tangle free bristles help dry, smooth and style your hair 1100 Watt of drying power. Unlike like conventional hair dryers, this styler you can use to dry and style your hair quickly 2 Heat/speed settings for styling flexibility with cool option. Unit is for 120V (Not for use in 240V outlets) Dare to be new kind of bold with Revlon Hair Tools. Whether you're after salon-style blowouts, one-of-a-kind waves and curls, the perfect hair accessory, or you want to reinvent your style, Revlon has the tools to take your hair where it's never been before. About the product: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler is a revolutionary styling tool that puts the power of a dryer and precision of a styler in your hands. The large paddle brush design runs through your hair to detangle, dry, and smooth hair in half the time*. Boosted by Ionic Technology one step is all it takes to get smooth, lustrous, shiny hair. Dare to go there with Revlon Hair Tools.