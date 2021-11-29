Revlon

One-step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

$59.99 $22.28

Style, Dry & Volumize Your Hair in One Step, Max Drying Power with 30% Less Frizz and helps reduce hair damage Unique Non-Detachable Oval Brush Design for Smoothing the Hair, while the round edges create volume. Designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume, and control The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is a designed Hot Air Brush to deliver gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step. The unique non detachable oval brush design smooths hair while the rounded edges quickly create volume at the root for beautifully full-bodied bends at the ends in a single pass. The brush is designed with Nylon Pin and Tufted Bristles for detangling, improve volume and control. Styling flexibility is guaranteed with 3 Heat/Speed Settings and a Cool Option. Built to provide just the right amount of heat. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift. Boosted by Ionic Technology through a built-in genuine ION generator, hair dries fast and helps reduce heat damage. The One Step Unit is designed for 120V USA outlets only, we do not recommend use of a voltage adapter or converter, as it will damage the unit. Safety first! The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U.S. safety requirements and proudly features the ETL Certification seal. Directions: For faster results towel dry hair to remove excess water. Separate hair into manageable sections. Item Weight: 1.8-pound Note: If you need 220V or for other counties – please check Amazon in that country for the correct voltage and plug.