Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Eloquii
One Shoulder Wrap Skirt Sequin Dress
$139.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Eloquii
Featured in 1 story
Plus-Size Party Dresses Perfect For Every Occasion
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Emilio Pucci
Sequined Tulle Dress
$3100.00
$1178.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Petite Studio
Alysia Gold Dress
$129.00
from
Petite Studio
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Sequin Off The Shoulder Flare Sleeve Dress
$139.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Draped Metallic Sheath Dress
$119.00
$71.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Eloquii
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus Size Ruffle Detail Maxi Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus-size Square Neck Dress
$84.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Iridescent Chain Link Earrings
$16.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Isa Pearl Buckle Flat
$59.95
$19.97
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Mini Reversible Cotton Slub Smock Dress
$29.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Grandad Collar Button Through Mini Smock Dress
$45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Mini Slub Button Through Swing Dress
$32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Kimono Pleated Maxi Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
Here Is Your First Look At Rihanna’s Fenty Clothing Line
It’s official! Rihanna launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH. Simply called Fenty, Bad Gal Ri Ri produced a range of ready-to-wear,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
