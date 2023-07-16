Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Arket
One Shoulder Top
£15.00
£9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Arket
Need a few alternatives?
Zara x Barbie
T-shirt
BUY
$35.90
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Strapless Underwire Bustier
BUY
$45.90
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Halter Top
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Reformation
Zya Knit Top
BUY
£58.00
Reformation
More from Arket
Arket
One Shoulder Top
BUY
£9.00
£15.00
Arket
Arket
Short-sleeved Linen Shirt
BUY
£32.00
£45.00
Arket
Arket
Glittery Swimsuit
BUY
£55.00
Arket
Arket
Linen Strap Dress
BUY
£79.00
Arket
More from Tops
Zara x Barbie
T-shirt
BUY
$35.90
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Strapless Underwire Bustier
BUY
$45.90
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Halter Top
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Reformation
Zya Knit Top
BUY
£58.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted