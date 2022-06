Anthropologie

One-shoulder Silk Midi Dress

$260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130916210071; Color Code: 028 We have found this style runs small; we recommend sizing up for an ideal fit 100% silk; modal lining Midi silhouette Back zip Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 45" from shoulder Petite falls 41.5" from shoulder Plus falls 46" from shoulder