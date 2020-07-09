Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
AE
One Shoulder Shift Dress
$39.95
$23.97
Buy Now
Review It
At American Eagle Outfitters
One shoulder and zero problems. Made from a lightweight fabric for an easy touch.
Need a few alternatives?
French Connection
Whisper Sweetheart Light A-line Dress
$148.00
$111.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
COS
Striped Shirtdress
$115.00
$80.50
from
COS
BUY
AE
One Shoulder Shift Dress
$39.95
$23.97
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Linenfox
Nida Dress
$86.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from AE
AE
Reusable Face Mask (orange)
$19.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
AE
Reusable Face Mask
$19.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
AE
Super High-waisted Soft Plush Legging
$39.95
$29.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
AE
Long Sleeve Tiered Babydoll Top
$44.95
$22.47
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
More from Dresses
French Connection
Whisper Sweetheart Light A-line Dress
$148.00
$111.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
COS
Striped Shirtdress
$115.00
$80.50
from
COS
BUY
AE
One Shoulder Shift Dress
$39.95
$23.97
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Linenfox
Nida Dress
$86.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted