Maeve

One-shoulder Sequin Dress

$230.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130370060119; Color Code: 007 Polyester; viscose lining Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Falls 43" from shoulder Petite: Falls 39.5" from shoulder Plus: Falls 43.5" from shoulder Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours.