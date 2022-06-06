David's Bridal

One Shoulder Satin A-line Bridesmaid Dress

$169.95

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

This elegant satin bridesmaid dress offers a fresh take on tradition. Luminous shine, a modern double spaghetti strap, asymmetrical neckline, and convenient side pockets enhance the classic A-line silhouette and add an element of sexy sophistication. The Amore Dress; more neckline options are available Polyester Back zipper; unlined Dry clean Imported