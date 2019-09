Self-Portrait

One-shoulder Metallic Flocked Chiffon Mini Dress

£320.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Self-Portrait's mini dress is perfect for parties. This one-shoulder style is made from chiffon flocked with shimmering leopard spots and ruched to flatter your curves. Complement the ruffled neckline by sweeping your hair back into a sleek ponytail.