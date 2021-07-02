Target x Who What Wear

One Shoulder Long Sleeve Blouse

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 55% Linen, 45% Rayon Fit: Casual Fit Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Asymmetrical Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81903786 UPC: 191904227881 Item Number (DPCI): 311-02-7775 Origin: Imported Description The ultimate in summertime contrast: the One-Shoulder Peplum - Who What Wear™. A full, long sleeve brings the drama with extra volume above the cuff; off-the-shoulder cut is carefully tailored to expose your shoulder—and nothing else. A single ruffle defines your waist, showing off high-waistband pants or cinching a maxi-skirt look.