Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Anthropologie
One-shoulder Linen Dress
$180.00
$59.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Grace Karin
Sleeveless Halter Bodycon Cocktail Dress
BUY
$29.50
$36.99
Amazon
S-DEER
Flutter Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress
BUY
$31.99
$39.99
Amazon
Dress The Population
One Shoulder Bow Midi Sheath Dress
BUY
$103.60
$198.00
Amazon
Cupshe
Flared Short Sleeve Satin Cocktail Dress
BUY
$49.99
Amazon
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Shibori Velvet Pillow
BUY
$35.97
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Luna Dish Towel
BUY
$7.77
$20.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Athalia Mug
BUY
$5.97
$14.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Chunky Hoop Earrings
BUY
$14.97
$38.00
Anthropologie
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
One-shoulder Linen Dress
BUY
$59.97
$180.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sleeveless V-neck A-line Dress
BUY
$59.97
$160.00
Anthropologie
Moon River
Off-the-shoulder Cutout Maxi Dress
BUY
$59.97
$148.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Puff-sleeve Pleated Dress
BUY
$53.97
$148.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted