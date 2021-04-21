Xhilaration

One Shoulder Bikini Top

$14.99

At Target

Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Juniors Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Spandex Features: Back Hook Sheerness: Opaque Pattern: Printed Pattern Garment back type: Crisscross UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Bandeau Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 81489152 UPC: 829576947034 Item Number (DPCI): 238-15-2664 Origin: Imported Description Create a dreamy swim vibe with the One-Shoulder Bikini Top from Xhilaration™. This tie-dye bikini top comes in a mix of white, light blue and pink colors for subtle flair, and gets a slightly futuristic vibe from a strappy one-shoulder design. A swan-hook fastener on the back makes changing in and out of your suit a cinch, and the D/DD size has a tie-back closure for a cute finish that also gives a greater range of band sizes to suit your shape. The shoulder strap adjusts at the back to help you find your fit, and the suit comes with removable cups that allow you to change your coverage level. Pair this tie-dye one-shoulder bikini top with matching bikini bottoms for a full-on psychedelic moment, or shake it up with coordinating solid-color bikini bottoms in white or blue for a quick change of pace.