Xhilaration

One Piece Swimsuits

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Gently fierce style makes the Leopard-Print One-Piece Swimsuit from Xhilaration™ a darling look for your lake days and weekend beach excursions. You’ll love the dainty aesthetic of a square neckline with thin straps, which continue to the back in a crisscross fashion for a touch of sassy detail. A leopard print dots its way throughout the piece in smaller speckles, taking a traditionally bold pattern and turning it into a sweet reverie. Whatever sunny-day plans you have in store, you can enjoy your long summer days in comfortable style with UPF 50+ rated material.