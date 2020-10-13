Speedo

One Piece Prolt Super Pro Solid Swimsuit

82% Polyester/18% Spandex Made in USA or Imported Sleek ProLT fabric offers durability, support and comfort at a great value Soft, subtle finish moves nicely with the body Our highest leg cut prominently in our Performance swimsuits Compression for increased performance and faster recovery One of our top selling backs features wide straps for ultimate support and comfort Engineered to last through a busy swim season, this technical swimsuit will help you get the most out of each practice session. Durable ProLT fabric provides performance-building compression and reduced recovery time, while a specially designed back features wide straps for ultimate support as you move through the water. Highlights long-lasting quick-drying wide straps for ultimate support high racing cut front & back lined 85% Polyester / 15% Spandex. Sizing: Our competition swimsuits are engineered to fit tightly on the body in order to reduce drag, and will feel slightly looser in the water. Swimmers wishing to achieve a looser fit are encouraged to choose a larger size.