Daci

One Piece Keyhole Bathing Suit

$23.99

Buy Now Review It

Elastic closure Fashion Plus Size Swimsuits: Front cross design, Unique keyhole, Adjustable shoulder straps, Backless, Ruched waistband for tummy control, Solid & floral printed, enjoy the summer beach with this stylish black one piece bathing suits ! Vintage One Piece Bathing Suits: front Cross and keyhole give you a fashion look. Adjustable shoulder strap & removable padding bra can provide best support. Chic retro floral patterns are stylish & trendy. Sexy Swimsuits with Tummy Control Design: High waisted and ruched waistband designed for slimming and tummy control effect, the one piece swimsuits are perfect for summer beach, pool party, spa, solarium and holiday vacation. High Quality Swimwear with stretch material: 82% polyamid+18% elasthane, the greatest fabric of swimsuits for women. They are comfortable and breathable and perfect for water activities. Size of this plus swimsuit: We have five US sizes to choose: L(US 12W), XL(US 14W), XXL(US 16W), 18 plus, 20 plus. Please choose more suitable size according to following detailed Size Measurement.