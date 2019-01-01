Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
Roxanne Assoulin

One Of A Kind, Kinda Down To Earth Necklace

$120.00
At Roxanne Assoulin
A necklace made of unique vintage beads that we've collected over the past 35 years with brass hardware, 18½” (some will differ slightly according to bead availability).
Featured in 1 story
Leandra Medine’s Signature Jewels Have A Story
by Christene Barberich