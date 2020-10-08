United States
Urban Renewal
One-of-a-kind Kantha Chair
$599.00
At Urban Renewal
Standout boho vibes like no other with this one-of-a-kind chair, upholstered in vintage kantha fabric. Cushioned armchair features a modernist aesthetic with wooden legs, covered allover in unique patterned fabric with colorful channel stitching allover. Available exclusively at UO, this chair is one-of-a-kind and will vary in pattern and color scheme from what’s pictured here.