Sachajuan

One Night Hair Repair

£35.00 £18.95

Buy Now Review It

At Fragrance Direct

DESCRIPTION Over Night Hair repair is a gel product based on pure water. It gives you care for your hair while you sleep. It is designed to build the elasticity and to strengthen the hair as well as give it fabulous shine. It has the highest concentration of Ocean Silk Technology of all our products and contains the algae’s of Rhodophycea and Chondrus Crispus. Rhodophycea penetrates the hair and strengthens it from inside while Chondrus Crispus adds moist and shine from the outside creating wonderful hair feeling. The algae’s also adds natural trace elements and minerals to the hair. Read More