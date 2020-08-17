The Doux

One and done! A gentle hair & scalp cleanser and deep conditioning treatment IN ONE.Gently cleanses, detangles, and conditions hair without waxy build-up typically associated with co-washing. Rinses clean enough to style straight or curly. WHAT'S GOOD? Jojoba and Grapeseed oil to reduce friction and aid in heat protection. Anti-breakage peptide technology for ultimate length retention.DOUX YOU: Distribute a small amount to clean, damp hair prior to applying styling products. Style as usual.