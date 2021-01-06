Chronicle Books

One Line A Day Journal

Create memories, share thoughts and reflect on your life with this five-year memory book. Whether you want to find the beauty in ordinary, you're tracking the progress of a new adventure, or you just want to practice daily reflections, One Line a Day will provide the perfect space to do so. With gilded pages and shimmering accents, each page is illustrated alongside calendar dates with space to reflect.