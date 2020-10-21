Sniffkissalpaca

One Face Custom Photo Stickers

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Our personalized die kiss-cut face stickers are perfect for wedding invitations, save the date cards, birthday parties, favor bags, goody bags, cake toppers, envelope sealings, gift tags, wrapping paper, as well as laptops, water bottles and so much more. Customize with an image of loved one’s face or pet’s face. We have couple of different materials to choose. Please see blow for details.