Lora DiCarlo

Onda

$200.00 $170.99

Buy Now Review It

At Babeland

Welcome to the next generation of pleasure! The Onda combines a classic silhouette with revolutionary internal mechanics. What makes this massager so unique is that it features an internal nub that glides in a ‘come-hither’ motion up and down the shaft. The realistic stimulation is all thanks to biomimicry, a process that mapped the motions of the human finger and translated them into actual micro robotic movements. Similar products have attempted to reach this goal through the use of escalating levels of vibration, instead of scientifically mimicking the exact motion, pressure and speed of your lover’s touch! When we say that the Onda offers a realistic experience, we truly mean it. The internal nub of the Onda engages in a full stroke in a narrow area for an out of this world experience. You’ll be convinced it’s your lover’s hand exploring your erogenous zones. The variety of settings allow you to determine the length and speed of each stroke against your G-spot or prostate, allowing for optimal pinpoint stimulation. Choose from 4 different stroke positions along the shaft that include a sensational selection of long and short strokes. The flared base of this product means it can be used vaginally or anally. Wrapped in super soft silicone, the Onda is both innovative and versatile. It’s also an excellent alternative for those who feel a bit overwhelmed by standard vibration. To ensure that it doesn't turn on at the wrong time, it features a travel lock that deactivates all of the buttons. Always wash your pleasure products before and after every use. We recommend using a water-based lubricant with this silicone massager. To remove cap: Firmly grasp bottom of the device and with your other hand push down on the top of the cap and twist – reminiscent to opening a child-proof cap. Internal massager with gliding stimulation Inner robotics mapped from actual human motions Designed to mimic realistic finger movements Wrapped in super soft silicone Rechargeable & waterproof