Once Upon A Broken Heart By Stephanie Garber

From the #1 Sunday Times bestselling author of the Caraval series, the first book in a new series about love, curses, and the lengths that people will go to for happily ever after. For as long as she can remember, Evangeline Fox has believed in happily ever after. Until she learns that the love of her life is about to marry another, and her dreams are shattered. Desperate to stop the wedding, and heal her wounded heart, Evangeline strikes a deal with the charismatic, but wicked, Prince of Hearts. In exchange for his help, he asks for three kisses, to be given at the time and place of his choosing. But after Evangeline's first promised kiss, she learns that bargaining with an immortal is a dangerous game - and that the Prince of Hearts wants far more from her than she pledged. He has plans for Evangeline, plans that will either end in the greatest happily ever after, or the most exquisite tragedy . . . About the Author Stephanie Garber wanted to be an explorer until she realised most of the world had already been discovered. So she started creating her own worlds, which is why she now writes imaginative fiction. When she's not writing, Stephanie teaches Creative Writing at a private college in Northern California. Industry Reviews PRAISE FOR STEPHANIE GARBER Stephanie Garber spins a spellbinding tale - Sabaa Tahir, author of New York Times bestseller Ember In the Ashes Enchanting and mysterious - Renee Ahdieh, New York Times No.1 bestselling author of The Wrath and the Dawn Decadent and enchanting - Roshani Chokshi, New York Times bestselling author of The Star-Touched Queen Inventive [and] delightful - Marie Rutkoski, New York Times bestselling author of the Winner's Trilogy Stephanie Garber doesn't just dazzle - she makes me believe - Jodi Meadows, author of The Incarnate Trilogy and The Orphan Queen