Neutrogena

On-the-spot Acne Spot Treatment

$10.00 $6.49

.75-ounce tube of Neutrogena On-The-Spot Acne Treatment with benzoyl peroxide to fight acne Lightweight acne treatment absorbs quickly with no burning and won't dry out skin On-The-Spot treatment is clinically proven to be so effective that skin starts getting clearer on day 1 to give long-lasting acne treatment without over-drying or burning skin. The formula goes deep down into pores to kill acne bacteria that cause pimples and helps stop new ones from forming. This acne treatment is formulated with 2.5% benzoyl peroxide acne medicine, to help treat and prevent acne Fight acne without over-drying your face with Neutrogena ON-THE-SPOT Acne Treatment. This medicated acne spot treatment is lightweight and absorbs quickly into skin. Neutrogena ON-THE-SPOT Acne Spot Treatment contains just 2.5% benzoyl peroxide, yet is clinically proven to be so effective that skin starts getting clearer on day 1 – all without over-drying, stinging or burning skin. This acne-fighting formula goes deep down into pores to kill acne bacteria that cause pimples and helps stop new ones from forming. This spot treatment has clinically proven effectiveness with no burning and won't dry out skin.