DryBar

On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A shampoo with activated charcoal to remove impurities and product buildup without stripping or drying out hair.What it does: The activated charcoal purifies and deep cleans your hair and scalp—it's capable of absorbing 100-200 times its weight in impurities. Vegetable protein strengthens and reinforces chemically treated or damaged hair.How to use: Vigorously massage a generous dollop into wet hair. Rinse well. Repeat if needed. Use 1-2 times per week."/