The Gaiam On-The-Go Pro Yoga Mat 68" 2mm is ideal for travel, folding up for easy storage and snap-in-place straps for convenience. While only 2mm thick, it still features a sticky texture on each side for optimal grip and performance.
Features
Compact size, ideal for travel
Easy to fold and buckles into newspaper size
Unique, “sticky” texture on both sides
Origami fold design keeps the top clean
Integrated straps allow for easy cleaning and hang dry
Details
Color: Mulberry, Purple
Style Features: Travel mat, Origami fold design
Dimensions: 68"L x 24"W
Materials: PVC, free of DEHP, DBP, BBP, DINP, DIDP, and DNOP phthalates
Closure: Clip
Grip: Yes
Grip Type: Sticky
Thickness: 2mm
Mat Structure: Closed cell
Care: Spot clean with mat cleaner or damp cloth with cold water and mild detergent. Dry flat. The mat may fade and become brittle and unusable if exposed to the sun for extended periods of time. We recommend storing your mat in a mat bag when not in use.
Country of Origin: Imported