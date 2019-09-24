Gaiam

On-the-go Pro Yoga Mat 68" 2mm

$49.99

Got a Question? Ask here! The Gaiam On-The-Go Pro Yoga Mat 68" 2mm is ideal for travel, folding up for easy storage and snap-in-place straps for convenience. While only 2mm thick, it still features a sticky texture on each side for optimal grip and performance. Features Compact size, ideal for travel Easy to fold and buckles into newspaper size Unique, “sticky” texture on both sides Origami fold design keeps the top clean Integrated straps allow for easy cleaning and hang dry Details Color: Mulberry, Purple Style Features: Travel mat, Origami fold design Dimensions: 68"L x 24"W Materials: PVC, free of DEHP, DBP, BBP, DINP, DIDP, and DNOP phthalates Closure: Clip Grip: Yes Grip Type: Sticky Thickness: 2mm Mat Structure: Closed cell Care: Spot clean with mat cleaner or damp cloth with cold water and mild detergent. Dry flat. The mat may fade and become brittle and unusable if exposed to the sun for extended periods of time. We recommend storing your mat in a mat bag when not in use. Country of Origin: Imported