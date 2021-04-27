Pattern

On-the-go Kit

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Great for curlies, coilies & tight textures. Moisture & definition for traveling curls. The PATTERN On-the-Go Kit is the perfect bag of treats if you're looking to try some new products or if you're hoping to bring moisture & definition to traveling curls. Pro tip: Each tube is refillable for eco-conscious curlies! Kit Includes: Travel Size Hydration Shampoo (3.0 oz) Travel Size Heavy Conditioner (3.0 oz) Travel Size Leave-In Conditioner (3.0 oz) Jelly Cosmetic Bag Check out the "Find Your PATTERN" guide here to discover which products may work best for your curl pattern. "Embrace your gorgeous. Rock your Pattern." - Tracee Ellis Ross By purchasing PATTERN products, you're helping to support organizations & programs that empower women & people of color.