Patchology

On The Fly Multi-masking Travel Skincare Kit

$14.00 $10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Need a vacation? Chances are your skin does, too! Arrive refreshed with Patchology's On the Fly Multi-Masking Travel Skincare Kit. A 5-minute in-flight, on-standby (or at your final destination). Benefits Contains the perfect patch and mask combination to hydrate your skin illuminate your complexion, wake up tired, puffy eyes, and smooth your dry lips for the true royal treatment, no matter when pampering calls TSA-friendly skincare kit Includes Illuminate FlashMasque Facial Sheet Mask (1 ct) Hydrate FlashMasque Facial Sheet Mask (1 ct) FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels (1 pair) FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gels (1 ct)